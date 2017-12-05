Nvidia Shield Gets Wii, Gamecube Titles In China

Nvidia's PC game streaming device, the Nvidia Shield TV, hit China this week and brought with it a surprise from Nintendo: support for a slew of Wii and GameCube titles.

In a statement to Engadget, Nvidia says that the deal is an extension of the business relationship between the two companies that already includes Nvidia technology inside the Nintendo Switch.

Announced titles for the the Shield TV include New Super Mario Bros. Wii, The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess and Punch-Out!! All three are remastered in 1080p and only available through the China version of the Shield. Nvidia also said that more are coming soon include Super Mario Galaxy. All of the titles have been licenses to Nvidia for use on its device.

The Nvidia Shield TV is a streaming device that hooks up to a television and can be used to share photos, stream music, display your calendar, interact with your home and, perhaps most importantly, play movies, TV and games. The device works by streaming content from the internet or directly from your computer. Nvidia also sells its Shield tablet, which has much of the same features, but designed for use on the go, in China. It's unclear if the tablet will also feature access to those Nintendo games.

It's also unclear if or when those Nintendo games will be supported on Nvidia's devices outside of China. Game publishers and developers have long used a variety of unique approaches to publishing and monetizing their games in China.

We've reached out to Nintendo and Nvidia for clarification and will update this story when they respond.

Analyst Daniel Ahmad noted on Twitter that the Shield will cost 1499 Yuan ($226) and games will run 68 Yuan ($10).