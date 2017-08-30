'No More Heroes' Sequel Coming Exclusively to Nintendo Switch in 2018

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes is coming to the Nintendo Switch exclusively next year, Nintendo announced today.

The game, which takes place seven years after the events of the original game No More Heroes, was unveiled during today's Nindies Summer Showcase livestream hosted by Nintendo.

The game is the product of developer Grasshopper Manufacture and Suda51, who hasn't directed a game since the original No More Heroes 10 years ago. In this game the father of assassin Bad Girl seeks out Travis Touchdown to seek revenge for the murder of his daughter. But as the men start to fight, both are sucked in by a phantom game console called the DeathDrive Mark 2. The only way to escape their new home is to beat all six games and their respective bosses.

"Just like the original cult classic, players will have to battle through multiple punk-rock levels and defeat over-the-top bosses," according to Nintendo.

The game will include a number of collaborations with prominent game developers, according to today's livestream. Among them, it seems, is the team behind Hotline Miami.