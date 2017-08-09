'No Man's Sky' Update Hits This Week, Adds Quick Travel, Improves Story

The next free update to No Man's Sky will be released this week, bringing with it story improvements and fast travel, among other things, developer Hello Games announced through a post on its website by the studio's founder Sean Murray.

Timed with the one year anniversary of the game's release, Update 1.3, which the developer has named "Atlas Rises," will be free for all players. The notable changes coming to the game, as detailed by Hello, are improvements to the game's story and the ability to quick travel around the game using portals. Patch notes will be available before the patch goes live. No specific time was mentioned.

Additionally, Murray goes on to thank players of Hello Game's recent augmented reality game, Walking Titan, which involved players around the world finding messages strewn across websites, phone numbers and radio stations.

"In the last eight weeks a quarter of a million players from across the globe (174 countries, to be precise!) have come together – united by a shared love of mystery and science fiction – to form the Citizen Science Division. You’ve travelled great distances both real and virtual, undertaken complex tasks, and explored the depths of simulation theory. New friendships have been forged, and a tight-knit community has been created," Murray wrote. "You’ve become part of the No Man’s Sky origin story."

No Man's Sky was one of the most anticipated games in recent memory, as Hello Games boasted the ability to seamlessly travel to and explore 18 quintillion planets. However, the game became the victim of intense scrutiny and controversy when players felt the promises made by the developer were either shallow or unmet entirely. Since then, Hello Games has been regularly updating No Man's Sky, with "Atlas Rises" being the latest entry to the game's long post-launch life.

