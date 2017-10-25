Nintendo's Next Mobile Game is 'Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp'

Nintendo provided more details tonight about its upcoming Animal Crossing mobile game in a pre-taped video presentation. It's called Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, it's free-to-play (with in-app purchases, naturally) and it's coming in late November.

Related Nintendo Delays 'Animal Crossing' for iPhone and Android Mellow community sim delayed to make way for 'Fire Emblem Heroes' this week

Pocket Camp is pretty similar to a main Animal Crossing game. Instead of managing a town, you're in charge of your own campsite. Decorating is a big feature, of course. You can build furniture by gathering materials and taking them to resident carpenter Cyrus. You can also install amenities like a swimming pool. These take a certain amount of time to accomplish, but if you're impatient, Leaf Tickets are available for in-game or real-life cash. Yep, microtransactions have come to Animal Crossing. Tom Nook will be pleased.

Just like other Animal Crossing games, Pocket Camp occurs in real time. And, yes, seasonal events are happening too. Nintendo says they'll start post-launch. You can also fulfill requests for campground guests, shop for clothes, and visit friends' campsites.

Animal Crossing will be the third mobile game published by Nintendo within the last year. Super Mario Run debuted in December 2016, while Fire Emblem Heroes launched in February. Thanks to the success of its mobile games, Nintendo said its smart device and IP-related income was 9 billion yen during the second fiscal quarter this year. That's a whopping 450 percent increase on a year-on-year basis.

An Animal Crossing mobile game, if done well, also has the potential to be a huge hit and moneymaker for Nintendo. It's a popular franchise, but we haven't seen a main entry in the series since 2012's Animal Crossing: New Leaf. A spinoff, Happy Home Designer, followed in 2015. Hopefully, Pocket Camp will fill the Tom Nook-less void in our hearts until Nintendo reveals the inevitable Switch title.

