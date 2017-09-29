Nintendo's Creators Program No Longer Allows Livestreaming

Nintendo's Creators Program now restricts partners from monetizing livestreams of its games, the developer-publisher announced today. The Creators Program is a way for content creators to partner with Nintendo to make a part of advertising profits from Nintendo-branded videos uploaded to a user's YouTube account.

User are allowed to either register one video or an entire channel – and everything in between – to be part of the Creators Program. Prior to the program, all ad revenue from a monetized video of a Nintendo intellectual property went to the company. Currently the company's revenue share is 70 percent for channels and 60 percent for individual videos. However, despite this initiative to partner with content creators, putting livestreaming outside the boundaries of its rules bars one of the internet's most popular ways to show off games from its program.

"You cannot broadcast content on YouTube Live from the account you have registered to the Nintendo Creators Program," the company said. "If you plan to broadcast content on YouTube Live, you have a couple of options. First, you can broadcast content on YouTube Live from a channel that is not registered to the Nintendo Creators Program. Or, you can cancel your channel's registration to the Nintendo Creators Program and instead, register your videos containing Nintendo’s IP to the program separately. Videos which had previously been registered through your channel would need to be re-registered individually."



It's not exactly clear why Nintendo is barring livestreaming from its program. As Polygon points out, even if a partner wants to stream a game without monetizing it, Nintendo won't allow it. However, it appears a user is able to upload a Let's Play series where commentary is provided along with the game. To clarify the reasoning behind this decision, we've reached out to Nintendo. We'll update should we hear back.

Nintendo's Creators Program is a relatively unprecedented one. When it comes to an individual content creator monetizing their own videos on YouTube, publishers oftentimes leave them be, allowing them to keep 100-percent of the revenue and seeing the content as free promotion. While the publisher has every right to issue a take-down of content, it seldom happens. Rarer yet is the type of program Nintendo offers for creators to partner up and split advertising money of any video or videos of the creator's choosing. As of right now, Sony and Microsoft don't offer similar programs for those creating PlayStation and Xbox content.