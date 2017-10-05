Nintendo's 'Arms' Gets Dark Horse Graphic Novel Series

Nintendo's Switch fighting game Arms is getting a graphic novel series next year, Dark Horse announced this morning.

Dark Horse says it will publish the first of the Arms graphic novels in fall 2018. No details yet on how the graphic novel will approach the storytelling set in the game, which has players controlling fighters with a bizarre assortment of arms.

While today's news doesn't mention who will write or illustrate the comic, the included cover image was illustrated by Joe Ng, whose other works include art for a variety of Capcom-themed comics, Overwatch, Red Sonja and more.

This is the latest installment in Dark Horse and Nintendo’s partnership which includes The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia, The Legend of Zelda: Art & Artifacts, The Art of Fire Emblem Awakening, and The Art of Splatoon.