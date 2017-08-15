Nintendo Switch Will Be in Stock at GameStop This Week

GameStop will be carrying the notoriously hard to find Nintendo Switch stating today, the company recently announced.

For the first time since the console's launch back in March, all of the GameStop's stores will have the console in stock, the company said in a press release (via Polygon). Most notably, the company is offering the console as a standalone product, not bundled, in its brick-and-mortar stores – something increasingly rare when shopping for the product. The standalone option will be sold for $299.99 USD. The Switch is also available on the company's website, but only in bundled options. Online, the console starts at $399.99.

Since its launch, many have found it hard to purchase the Switch, leading some to speculate Nintendo intentionally under-shipped supply – something it has been accused of in the past. Many sites now offer waiting lists for the console, so a retailer having a complete stock of Switches is a bit of rarity.

It's not all good news for the Switch, though. The company Gamevice recently filed a lawsuit against Nintendo, alleging the Switch had violated one of its patents. Neither company responded when asked for comment.