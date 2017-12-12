Nintendo Switch Tops 10M Sold

Nintendo sold more than 10 million Switch consoles as of December 10th, according to internal sales figures from the company released this morning. That puts Nintendo at the company's previous prediction for console sales for the financial year, but still four million shy of its revised estimates released in October.

That means Nintendo has until March to sell an additional four million Switch consoles. Nintendo sold just under 2.5 million of the consoles in the last two and a half months.

As of September 30th, the company had sold 7.63 million Switch consoles worldwide and 27.48 million games. By comparison, the Wii U, Nintendo's last console, has sold about 13.5 million consoles as of the end of September.



The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild was the top selling game for the Switch, with more 4.7 million copies, as of the end of September. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was second with 4.42 million copies sold and Splatoon 2 third with 3.61 million sold.

This morning's press release, which notes that the company hit the ten million consoles sold mark in nine months, seems mostly aimed at bolstering holiday sales as we work our way through the last weeks of December.

