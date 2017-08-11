Nintendo Switch Sued For Alleged Patent Violations

Handheld console developer Gamevice has a bone to pick with Nintendo over its recently released console, The Nintendo Switch, going so far as to file a lawsuit against the company, alleging it ripped off its machine.

According to the lawsuit (via Engadget), Nintendo violated a patent filed by Gamevice, claiming the Switch's removable Joycon controllers are too close to its own Wikipad device.

Announced in 2012, the Wikipad originally promoted glasses-free 3D and game streaming. After several delays and a design change, though, these features were abandoned. Gamevice has since abandoned the machine, focusing instead on add-on controllers for smartphones and tablets. As Engadget points out, "Although Nintendo's Switch clearly has some differences (it's intended more as a hybrid TV and portable console, for one thing), it's effectively showing what could have been if the Wikipad had taken off."

We've reached out to Nintendo for comment and will update the story should we hear back. Gamevice declined to comment on the matter when contacted.

The Nintendo Switch was released back in March 2017. It has since gone on to be a massive success for the company, selling nearly five million units since launch.