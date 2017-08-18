Nintendo Switch Was July 2017's Best-Selling Console

The Nintendo Switch beat out Sony's PlayStation 4 and Microsoft's Xbox One as July's top selling console, market research company NPD Group recently announced, via GameSpot.

The console's success last month, NPD analyst Mat Piscatella points out, was helped in part by the launch of Splatoon 2, the month's highest-selling game, and the console actually being available in retail markets – which is kind of rare, as it's near-impossible to find at times. Furthermore, The Legend of Zelda: The Breath of the Wild and Mario Kart 8 were also in the month's top 10 best-selling games.

That said, the PlayStation 4 remains the current best-selling console in total.

Breaking down numbers, NPD revealed hardware sales were 29-percent compared to July 2016, bringing in a total of $182 million last month. PlayStation 4 and the Switch were responsible for "most of the increase," Piscatella said.

In total, hardware sales come to $1.6 billion this year, up 20-percent from last year.

All in all, 2017's been a pretty good year for Nintendo. In just its first four months on the market the Switch has sold more than 4.7 million units.