Nintendo Might Be Getting Its Own Achievement System

Nintendo is working on its own Switch achievement system and leaderboards, similar to what are on both the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, indie developer Crunching Koalas writes.

Writing during a Reddit AMA, Crunching Koalas' Tom Tomaszewski said the developer knows Nintendo is working on ranking and reward systems for the Nintendo Switch, though didn't add much in the way of concrete details.

"Nintendo doesn't have an official support for Achievements and Leaderboards, like Sony or Microsoft but we know that they're working on it. We'll see how it goes and we'll add the rankings along the way," Tomaszewski said.

When pressed by a Reddit user to expound, Tomaszewski wrote, "Oops. Move along. Nothing to see here. PS. But seriously - I have a really strong feeling they hinted it a few times."

Sony and Microsoft both launched their own achievement systems last console generation on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Since then, almost every game released on an Xbox or PlayStation console has launched with a slew of trophies and achievements, incentivizing players to spend more time in games in hunt of rare, hard-to-get rewards.

The Nintendo Switch is proving to be a massive success for Nintendo since its launch back in March. In just its first four months on the market, the console sold around 4.7 million units. The console is so popular, in fact, one Nintendo executive isn't sure it will be able to meet this holiday's demand.

