Nintendo is launching two new looks for its popular New Nintendo 2DS XL portable console, the company announced during a Nintendo Direct today.

The Poke-Ball Edition of the New Nintendo 2DS XL hits on November 3rd. And the orange and white New Nintendo 2DS XL hits on October 6th. No prices were announced for either system. (No, it's not really called the Pumpkin Spice Edition, but you know you were thinking it.)

The standard New Nintendo 2DS XL sells for $149.99.