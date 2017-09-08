Nintendo Exec Uncertain if Switch Holiday Demand Can Be Met

Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime can't commit to being able to meet the Nintendo Switch holiday demand, which the company believes would push the console to 10 million sold by the end of the year.

Speaking at Variety’s Entertainment and Technology Summit in Los Angeles today, Fils-Aime noted that both the demand and "our supply chain" is there to hit the 10 million goal. But Variety reports that he didn't want to commit to fulfilling that demand.

“Are we going to have enough for the holiday?" Variety reports he said. "That’s what we are focused on.”



That comment lines up with retailer GameStop, which recently told Glixel that it was still struggling to keep the hard-to-find console in stores.

Fils-Aime also discussed how Nintendo is not just a video game company but an entertainment company, discussed the company's long-held reservations about virtual reality and it's equally long history with augmented reality.

“We have a lot of experience with AR," he said. "The potential for AR is here and now.”



While Pokemon Go for smartphones has become a poster child for the successes of augmented reality, Nintendo's Switch doesn't currently support the technology, though previous handhelds from Nintendo have.

Augmented reality has been making a resurgence lately, initially riding on the phenomenal successes of Pokemon Go, but then bolstered by Apple's interest in the tech, which will be included in its next iOS update; Google's push for more AR support and Facebook's vocal support for the tech.