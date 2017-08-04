Nintendo announced today through Japanese Splatoon Twitter account (via Nintendo Life) that it would be adding the Sploosh-o-matic gun to Splatoon 2 tomorrow. The gun was a fan favorite from the first Splatoon.

Originally added to the first game as free DLC, the Sploosh-o-matic specializes in close combat, high attack power and fast rate of fire. In Splatoon 2, the gun will come with the Splashdown special weapon and the Curling Bomb as its sub-weapon.

As Nintendo Life points out, the item is expected to be released at 11 AM Tokyo time, which is 10 PM Eastern Time (7 PM Pacific Time).

Splatoon 2 was released excusively for the Nintendo Switch on July 21st, 2017. Since then, Nintendo has been updating it weekly with new content.