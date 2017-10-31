Nintendo: More Than 2M Copies of 'Super Mario Odyssey' Sold in 3 Days

More than 2 million copies of Super Mario Odyssey sold in the first three days, Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima estimates.

"While about seven million units of Nintendo Switch hardware have been delivered into the hands of our consumers around the world, we estimate that the global sellthrough of Super Mario Odyssey has already exceeded two million units in just its first 3 days," Kimishima told a gathering of analysts this week. "The holiday sales season will soon go into full swing, and we plan to make more Nintendo Switch systems available in the market. We will endeavor to further increase the number of consumers who want to purchase Super Mario Odyssey, and eventually we would like the game to be seen as an evergreen title that has longevity in the market beyond this holiday season.

"By releasing this product against a backdrop of maintained and growing buzz around Nintendo Switch, which also has continually high usage rates, we think this will give us a big edge heading into the holiday season."

The news comes on the back of overwhelmingly positive financials released earlier this week, which had Nintendo increase its goal of Switch sales in the first year from 10 million to 14 million. The company says it has already sold more than 7.5 million of the hybrid console.

Speaking to investors this week, Kimishima says that the console is beginning to find increased popularity among children and female consumers.

"Looking at intent to purchase among consumers who have not yet bought Nintendo Switch, there are indications that purchase intent is trending upward not only among children and families in their 30s but also among junior and senior high school students, and consumers in their 20s, of both genders," he says. "Nintendo is going to continue to work hard to expand our consumer base, among families and game fans as well, to increase purchases."