It appears that images for Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom's special edition were accidentally tweeted out by Bandai Namco Asis overnight, revealing some neat toys and the existence of a season pass for the game.

Images for the King’s Edition and the Prince’s Edition of the game were grabbed from the tweet, which was quickly deleted, and posted on gaming forum NeoGaf.

The King’s Edition includes a vinyl record of the game’s soundtrack, a making-of Bluray, a music box diorama and a 148-page art book. The Prince’s Edition includes the making-of Bluray. Both versions include a season pass to yet-to-be announced downloadable content for the game.

The details of what sort of content might be included in the season pass weren’t mentioned in the images, nor is a price noted.

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is set hundreds of years after the events of the original Ni no Kuni, Wrath of the White Witch. In the sequel, players take on the role of Evan Pettiwhisker Tildrum, the young king of a tribe of cats that is in constant conflict with a mouse faction in the town of Ding Dong Dell.

The third-person, role-playing game is coming to the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on January 19th.

Update: Bandai Namco just sent out a release confirming and detailing the season pass.

Day One Edition - $59.99

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom game software

Special Sword Set DLC

Premium Edition - $79.99

Day One Edition content

Exclusive SteelBook Case

3D Papercraft Kit

Dragon’s Tooth exclusive DLC sword

Music Collection CD

Collector’s Edition - $199.99

Premium Edition content

Ni no Kuni II Visual Arts Book

Chibi Mechanical Rotating Diorama

Lofty plush

The Making of Ni no Kuni II Blu-Ray

3D Papercraft Display Case

Season Pass - ($19.99 of purchased on its own)

Two large DLC releases – Enjoy additional Ni no Kuni II gameplay content fit for a king! The contents of these DLCs are under protection of the king’s royal guard for now, but stay tuned for more information.

Supply Kit – A healthy heaping of items hand-picked for the discerning adventurer.