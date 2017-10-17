Next 'Team Fortress 2' Update Sends Players To Disease-Ridden Park

Team Fortress 2 will add a park full of deadly diseases and threats a la Jurassic Park with its next update, developer Valve recently announced.

The update, called "Jungle Inferno," sends players to the tropics to visit "Mercenary Park," a "new jungle-themed disease-ridden three-control point map." This seems to be just the first day of four full of announcements for the update. You can stay up-to-date by keeping an eye on Team Fortress' website. Get a look at Jungle Inferno in the trailer above.

Also coming with the update five community-made maps offering game modes such as Payload, Attack/Defend and King of the Hill. Valve also announced seven new taunts available with the new update.

Team Fortress 2 was originally released back in 2007 and has since gone on to be a massive success for Valve. Having recently become free-to-play, the game currently has more than 43 million total players, with nearly two million players playing in the last two weeks.