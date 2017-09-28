Getting Over it, the next game from Bennett Foddy, known for his ultra-hard games like GWOP and GIRP, will be released exclusively on October 6th as a Humble Bundle original.

Getting Over It gives players control of a man in a cauldron with a large hammer and tasks them with traversing terrain. The difficulty comes in the way the physics work against the player, as they're weighed down by their own cauldron as they try to vault over the level. It was made, as Foddy states, to hurt people.

"I could have made something you would like" he said in a trailer for the game (seen above). "Since success is delicious, that would've been wise. Instead I must confess: this isn't nice. It tastes of bitterness. It's capricious. It sets setbacks for the ambitious. It lacks lenience; it's bracing and inhumane. But not everyone's the same. I made this game for a certain kind of person, to hurt them."

Getting Over It will be available in October's Humble Monthly, a monthly curation of games sent to those subscribed to the service. Humble Monthly currently costs $12 USD for a subscription.