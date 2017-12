The next game from Firewatch developer is In The Valley of Gods, the company announced today at The Game Awards.

The trailer shown shows what appears to be two grave robbers raiding a pyramid, ostensibly in Egypt. Though it isn't specified, the game looks to be set in first-person, similar to the team's previous game. Check out the trailer above.

No release date or release window was given for the game.

