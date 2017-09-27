'Assassin's Creed Origins' Will Have a Combat-Free 'Discovery Tour'

Players will have the chance to explore Assassin's Creed Origins' virtual Egypt free of combat and story constraints in a new "Discovery Tour" gamemode, developer-publisher Ubisoft announced today.

Discovery Tour turns Origins' map, as the company puts it, into a "combat-free living museum, with guided tours that let players delve into its history firsthand." Given the lengths Ubisoft went to creating a large-scale as-accurate-as-possible map of the country, hiring historians and Egyptologists as consultants, this is a chance for the developer to showcase its map and the functioning virtual world it's created, rather than it simply existing as a backdrop for action.

"This is something we’ve wanted to do for a long time, that we’ve been asked to do by teachers, by institutions,” says creative director Jean Guesdon said in a post on the Ubisoft Blog. “Discovery Tour is another way to enjoy the beauty of the world we’ve recreated. It’s a more educative mode, so it’s clearly focused on education and on bringing to people actual facts, more academic knowledge.”

The tours offered in Origins were actually curated by historians and Egyptologists, each centered around a different landmark, key person or facet of Egyptian life, such as, per Ubisoft's post, the "Great Pyramids, the life of Cleopatra [and] mummification."

“When you start to tour, you will have a path that will lead you from station to station, in order to learn more,” Guesdon said. “For example, the mummification process, from the cleaning of the body to the removal of the organs, up to the ritual of the opening of the mouth. I hope that teachers will seize this opportunity to present that to their students, so they can learn with this interactive medium."



Additionally, Discovery Mode will give players access to the game's entire map, free of threats and constraints, allowing them to explore at their leisure.



Discovery Mode will release for free as downloadable content sometime early next year across all platforms. Assassin's Creed: Origins is currently expected to be released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on October 27th.