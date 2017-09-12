New Weapons and Weather Effects Coming In This Week's 'PUBG' Update

This week's PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds update will bring new weather effects and weapons, developer publisher-developer Bluehole detailed today. Furthermore, it gave an update about when players can expect vaulting to come to the game, as well as other features.

Bluehole first touches on its upcoming vaulting system, saying it can't introduce the mechanic as quickly as many players seem to be requesting. According to its post, the system needs to be able to dynamically detect and analyze the tens of thousands of objects in the game the can be vaulted over or climbed.

"The algorithm is quite complex and requires rigorous testing and fine-tuning of the map," the company said. "Testing it for only a couple of days before deployment on the Live servers won’t be enough for us to identify all bugs and side effects. Therefore, we are planning to test it for a longer period of time in early November. If needed, we may roll it out on test servers for a certain amount of time even before November. Until then, we will be working on the feature internally."

Additionally, idle players will now be prohibited from earning Battle Points, something the team says it will be monitoring to improve the current system in the future.

Lastly the development team gave an update on its first-person servers: "For SOLO and SQUAD, we will continue to monitor player data in the region and determine when we can add another game mode," it said. "After looking into data and adding FPP to OCE servers, we have also found that the number of FPP players in South America and Southeast Asia has increased recently. We will continue to monitor data and provide an update as soon as conclusive results can be reported. We would definitely like to provide a better FPP experience to players in SA and SEA servers. However, we must look into this with more detail to ensure that adding another game mode does not hurt the user experience for the player base as a whole."

The full list of patch notes for this week's update are as follows:

Client Optimization



Optimized shadows



Improved performance on low-end PCs by optimizing buildings



Optimized client and server performance when there are multiple vehicles in a close vicinity



Optimized UI



World



Added Foggy weather

o The foggy weather effect will hinder player sight on the map. This weather effect has a low probability to occur

o In order to test the weather effect, the foggy weather will have a higher chance to occur during test server gameplay, but will be reduced for Live servers



Added a new town, East of Stalber



UI/UX



Added new Option to change Cross-hair color



Added new Double Tap feature in control options for leaning (Default keys set to Q and E)



Added new option to improve the visual effect of going from free look back to character's line of sight



Added new key binds when using Consumables



Teammates' names are now representative of their current postures (IE Standing, Crouching, Prone, etc)



Added new key bind to mark your current position on the map (Default key set to Insert)



Added a new key bind to center the map around the character's current position (Default key set to Space)



Added a new key bind to use the Consumables in the order of Med Kit, First Aid Kit, and Bandage (Default key set to "-")



Added a new feature to reset the zeroing distance using Mouse wheel click



Adjusted the position of the Report window



Added a new feature in Settings, called “Inventory screen character render” to turn off character rendering in Inventory screen to improve performance.



New Item



Added a new weapon, the Mini-14. The Mini-14 is a lightweight and compact 5.56 semi-automatic marksman rifle

o The weapon uses sniper rifle attachments for both the muzzle and magazine slots, and can take any type of optic sight

o This weapon has lower damage stats than other DMR's, which is compensated by very high muzzle velocity and low bullet drop



Gameplay



Distance at which shadows are rendered are now synchronized across all graphics settings to ensure fair play



Characters who are knocked out while underwater will now have a breath gauge as well as take additional damage over time



Adjusted the balance of several weapons:

o Increased the Crossbow reload speed by 35%

o Tommy gun has been removed from Care Packages and become a world spawn. It now supports attachments such as the Silencer, Vertical Foregrip, and Magazines

o Horizontal recoil scale has been clamped for greater consistency for weapons with high horizontal recoils



The firing mode of weapons will now remain consistent with the firing mode that was selected, after dropping a weapon and picking it back up again



Adjusted the collision damage of Motorcycles



Actions



Recoil animations are updated for all weapons



Adjusted animations and balance of throwables

o Decreased fuse time of the Flash Grenade to 2.5 seconds

o Increased the lethal and injury ranges of the Frag Grenade

o Improved the animation for throwing grenades to allow for increased speeds and more accurate trajectories, but decreased visual trajectory distance of throwables

o Cooking of grenades is now manual (Default key set to R)

o You may now toggle the throwing mode between overhead and roll (Default key set to Right Mouse Click)

o The movement speed of a character affects the trajectory of throwables



Sprinting will no longer prevent regeneration of breath gauge and will stop leaning state automatically



You may change your stance while reloading without cancelling the reload



Sounds



Added new sounds when using Consumables



Adjusted the audible ranges of reloading and window breaking



Added a new sound for collisions between vehicles and characters



Added new sound for the animation of removing the grenade safety pin



Bug Fixes



Characters that fall or glitch underneath the map will now be reset to the ground automatically



Fixed a bug where FOV slider value would be improperly set inside of vehicles in FPP mode, regardless of FOV slider setting



Fixed a bug resulting in clients freezing when changing controls in the options



Corrected the descriptions of certain weapon attachments



Fixed animation bugs of other characters after reconnecting to a game



Fixed several bugs related to the Spectator mode



Fixed a bug of the breath gauge appearing at zero at the start of the game



Reloading will now cancel if a character loots an item with Right Click during reload



Fixed a bug with the honking sound remaining persistent when opening the map or performing other actions while honking



You may no longer set different features on a single key bind in the Options



Fixed a graphic bug of the Magazine position on the weapon in the Inventory screen when switching to a different weapon



Others

