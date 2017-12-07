New Update Brings All Out War To 'Grand Theft Auto Online'

The latest update for Grand Theft Auto Online turns San Andreas in a war zone, Rockstar revealed today. A trailer for the new update, called "The Doomsday Heist" can be seen above.

Here's Rockstar's description of the new update:

"A billionaire tech mogul, an idealistic intelligence agent, a socially awkward conspiracy theorist and a neurotic supercomputer have been forced into an unlikely alliance to save San Andreas from total annihilation. As apocalyptic threats mount from enemies unknown, you and your criminal crew are enlisted to un-tangle mysteries and eradicate threats spanning from the bustling streets of downtown Los Santos to the ocean floor and all the way to the inner depths of Mount Chiliad in an epic new online adventure."

The Doomsday Heist will be released next Tuesday, December 12th.

Grand Theft Auto Online is the online component of Grand Theft Auto V, originally released in September 2013. Since its launch, GTA Online's proved to be a massive success for Rockstar, making more than $500 million.