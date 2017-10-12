New Trailer Shows Off The Frozen Wilds of 'Horizon: Zero Dawn'

Horizon: Zero Dawn's next expansion, The Frozen Wilds, comes to PlayStation 4 on November 7th, and developer Guerrilla is showing off its beautiful, snowy setting in a new trailer.

The Frozen Wilds takes place in the Cut, "a boreal wasteland to the north that separates the Banuk homelands from the rest of the world," Guerilla Community Manager Jeroen Roding writes on the PlayStation blog. The trailer highlights some of the environments players will explore, including a Banuk camp, frozen lakes, and icy caves. The footage was shot using a PlayStation 4 Pro and it looks absolutely gorgeous.

The Frozen Wilds costs $19.99 and is currently available for pre-order.

