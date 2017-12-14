Take-Two Interactive Software is forming a new publishing label "dedicated to bringing titles from top independent developers to the market," the company announced Thursday morning.

The new label, which Take-Two says is comprised of "proven game industry veterans," will be a "developer-focused publisher that empowers independent studios to develop the games that they are passionate about creating, while providing the support that they need to make their titles critically and commercially successful on a global scale."

Private Division already has publishing deals with a slew of well known developers. The label will be publishing Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey from Panache Digital Games, a studio led by the creator of the Assassin’s Creed franchise Patrice Désilets; an unannounced RPG currently codenamed "Project Wight" from The Outsiders, a studio founded by ex-DICE developers David Goldfarb and Ben Cousins; an unannounced RPG from Obsidian Entertainment led by Tim Cain and Leonard Boyarsky, co-creators of Fallout; and an unannounced sci-fi first-person shooter from V1 Interactive, a studio founded by Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto. Private Division is also the publisher for Kerbal Space Program, which Take-Two acquired in May, 2017.

“We have spent more than two years laying the groundwork for Private Division, building an experienced publishing team and signing projects with some the most respected and talented creative leaders in our industry,” said Michael Worosz, SVP and Head of Independent Publishing at Take-Two, in a prepared statement “We see a growing number of independent studios in our industry creating high quality games based on new IP, and our focus is supporting these types of developers and projects, and ultimately bringing incredible experiences to gamers around the world.”



Private Division is headquartered in New York City with offices in Seattle and Munich, and is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Private Division is the third publishing label within the Take-Two Interactive family, operating independently from Rockstar Games and 2K. For more information, please visit www.privatedivision.com.



None of the games backed by Private Division, excepting Kerbal Space Program's Making History expansion, will be released before March 31, 2019, according to the company.