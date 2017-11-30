New 'Super Mario' Cereal Also Functions as an Amiibo

A new cereal partnership between Kellogg and Nintendo doubles as an amiibo, the two companies recently announced.

The Super Mario Cereal box will have a functionality that allows it to serve the same fuction as a Nintendo amiibo. Tapping the box on a Nintendo Switch will give players both coins or a heart in Super Mario Odyssey. As of right now, it looks like Odyssey is the only game the box works with.

“This powered-up partnership with Kellogg’s is another exciting way for us to expand the Nintendo brand in unique and creative ways,” Nintendo of America’s senior vice president of strategic initiatives Tom Prata said in a press release.



The limited-edition cereal is set to hit shelves "as early as" December 11th. Along with the ammibo support and Mario on the box, the cereal itself will have mushroom-shaped marshmallows.

Super Mario Odyssey was released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on October 27th.