Anyone hoping to cheat their way through South Park: The Fractured But Whole is in for a rude awakening. In fact, the game will call you out for doing it, as Kotaku noticed.

Early on in the game, your objective is to find a way into Cartman's basement, which requires a password. If you already know the password – "Fuck You Mom" – and enter it without finding it in the game, Cartman will appear on screen and call you a "smug cheating bitch" for trying to cheat. What's more, he's dressed as Bill Belichick, head coach of the New England Patriots, and refers to the player Tom Brady – who was suspended from the league in 2016 for deflating regulation balls. Check out the footage above to see the Easter egg.

South Park: The Fractured But Whole was released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on October 17th.