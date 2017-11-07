'Wolfenstein 2' Update Unlocks the Vault and Xbox One X Improvements

The first major update recently launched for Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, adding Xbox One support and new playable content, Bethesda announced today.
Check out the entire list of new content and fixes, as detailed by Bethesda, below:
Freedom Chronicles Episode Zero
- Available for pre-order customers and Season Pass holders who redeemed codes
Xbox One X Support
- Supports 4K resolution
- Dynamic resolution scaling
Vault Unlocked!
- 10 new combat simulations playable from the Main Menu or in Evas Hammer
o Requires progression to Chapter 2
- Leaderboard functionality
o Compete with your friends for the highest score!
PC Fixes
- Improved stability on NVIDIA 10-series GPUs
o Async compute temporarily disabled until driver fix available
- Forced driver update on driver detect warning message can now be manually bypassed
- Improved Win 10 stability on supported NVIDIA GPUs when launching at any resolution other than 4K when DPI scaling is set to 175% 4K monitor
- Improved Win 10 stability on supported NVIDIA GPUs when resolution is changed to 4K while DPI scaling is set to 125% or 150%
- Fixed “zoomed in brightness menu” issue on 4K monitors (when DPI scaling was set to greater than 100%)
- Skybox fixes
Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus was released on October 27th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.