'Wolfenstein 2' Update Unlocks the Vault and Xbox One X Improvements

The first major update recently launched for Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, adding Xbox One support and new playable content, Bethesda announced today.

Check out the entire list of new content and fixes, as detailed by Bethesda, below:

Freedom Chronicles Episode Zero

Available for pre-order customers and Season Pass holders who redeemed codes

Xbox One X Support

Supports 4K resolution

Dynamic resolution scaling

Vault Unlocked!

10 new combat simulations playable from the Main Menu or in Evas Hammer

o Requires progression to Chapter 2

o Requires progression to Chapter 2 Leaderboard functionality

o Compete with your friends for the highest score!

PC Fixes

Improved stability on NVIDIA 10-series GPUs

o Async compute temporarily disabled until driver fix available

o Async compute temporarily disabled until driver fix available Forced driver update on driver detect warning message can now be manually bypassed

Improved Win 10 stability on supported NVIDIA GPUs when launching at any resolution other than 4K when DPI scaling is set to 175% 4K monitor

Improved Win 10 stability on supported NVIDIA GPUs when resolution is changed to 4K while DPI scaling is set to 125% or 150%

Fixed “zoomed in brightness menu” issue on 4K monitors (when DPI scaling was set to greater than 100%)

Skybox fixes

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus was released on October 27th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.