'Wolfenstein 2' Update Unlocks the Vault and Xbox One X Improvements

10 new combat simulations playable now

The first major update recently launched for Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, adding Xbox One support and new playable content, Bethesda announced today

Check out the entire list of new content and fixes, as detailed by Bethesda, below:

Freedom Chronicles Episode Zero

  • Available for pre-order customers and Season Pass holders who redeemed codes

Xbox One X Support

  • Supports 4K resolution
  • Dynamic resolution scaling

Vault Unlocked!

  • 10 new combat simulations playable from the Main Menu or in Evas Hammer
    o Requires progression to Chapter 2
  • Leaderboard functionality
    o Compete with your friends for the highest score!

PC Fixes

  • Improved stability on NVIDIA 10-series GPUs
    o Async compute temporarily disabled until driver fix available
  • Forced driver update on driver detect warning message can now be manually bypassed
  • Improved Win 10 stability on supported NVIDIA GPUs when launching at any resolution other than 4K when DPI scaling is set to 175% 4K monitor
  • Improved Win 10 stability on supported NVIDIA GPUs when resolution is changed to 4K while DPI scaling is set to 125% or 150%
  • Fixed “zoomed in brightness menu” issue on 4K monitors (when DPI scaling was set to greater than 100%)
  • Skybox fixes

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus was released on October 27th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. 