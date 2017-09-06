New 'Overwatch' Comic Follows Roadhog To His Hometown Junkertown

Blizzard's released a new Overwatch comic, this time following Roadhog to his hometown, Junkertown, where he contemplates wiping the entire city off the map.

The Australian home of both Junkrat and Roadhog plays host to the 14th issue in the series, seeing the latter character come home, see old acquaintances, get in a barfight and even how he and Junkrat became friends. If interested, the 10-page comic can be read here at the link.

Junkertown is a new Overwatch map originally announced back in August. It is available now for testing.

This is just one of many cross media Overwatch items available. A few weeks ago, developer-publisher Blizzard released a short focused on the character Mei. After you watch it, why don't you also check out how it was made?