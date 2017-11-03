Trending

New 'Overwatch' Animated Short Brings the Reinhardt Feels

And some awesome hair.

Blizzard debuted its latest Overwatch animated short during BlizzCon 2017 today, and it focuses on everyone's favorite tank, Reinhardt.

Apparently, young Reinhardt was a bit of a dick, a brash glory hound unconcerned about things like teamwork and defense. (His hair was Fabio level awesome though.) It's only after a friend sacrifices himself for the young Crusader that he learns the important of protecting the team – and, hopefully, staying on the god damn payload.

You can watch the animated short in the above video. Bring a hankie!