New 'No Man's Sky' Update Adds 30 Hours Of Story

Thirty hours of story and lore are coming to No Man's Sky today with its Atlas Rises update, developer Hello Games announced today. All of the new content is free to all players.

Of the variety of changes coming to the game, the story looks to be the most significant. In Atlas Rises, the developer says, the fabric of existence is beginning to falter as a new "interdimensional race" has appeared. The story brings with it branching narratives, 30 hours of gameplay and a new quest system. For a closer look at the changes coming to No Man's Sky today, check here for the full list of patch notes, or read further for an abbreviated version of the main features, as offered by Hello on the PlayStation Blog:

30 hours of branching story and deeper lore

Procedurally generated guild missions

Much deeper interstellar trading

Star Systems have varying wealth, conflict and economies

Overhauled Space combat controls, weapons and AI

Portal Stargates enable quick travel

Terrain manipulation for more complex bases

New farming and mining interactions bring increased depth

Increased biome variety and Rare exotic biomes

Analysis visor & discovery improvements

Galaxy map and many other UI improvements

New S Class ship designs

Low altitude flight and the ability to crash your ship

Crashed Freighters to salvage on planets

Joint exploration





Despite being one of the more anticipated games in recent memory, No Man's Sky was released to intense critical and fan scrutiny when it launched in August of 2016. Despite indeed offering the ability to travel and explore 18 quintillion planets, many felt the developer did not make good on several of the game's promises in terms of gameplay. Since then, Hello Games has been constantly updating the game, with Atlas Rises being the largest to date.