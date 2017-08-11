Trending

New 'No Man's Sky' Update Adds 30 Hours Of Story

The Atlas Rises update comes just two days after the game's one year anniversary

Thirty hours of story and lore are coming to No Man's Sky today with its Atlas Rises update, developer Hello Games announced today. All of the new content is free to all players.

Of the variety of changes coming to the game, the story looks to be the most significant. In Atlas Rises, the developer says, the fabric of existence is beginning to falter as a new "interdimensional race" has appeared. The story brings with it branching narratives, 30 hours of gameplay and a new quest system. For a closer look at the changes coming to No Man's Sky today, check here for the full list of patch notes, or read further for an abbreviated version of the main features, as offered by Hello on the PlayStation Blog:

  • 30 hours of branching story and deeper lore

  • Procedurally generated guild missions

  • Much deeper interstellar trading

  • Star Systems have varying wealth, conflict and economies

  • Overhauled Space combat controls, weapons and AI

  • Portal Stargates enable quick travel

  • Terrain manipulation for more complex bases

  • New farming and mining interactions bring increased depth

  • Increased biome variety and Rare exotic biomes

  • Analysis visor & discovery improvements

  • Galaxy map and many other UI improvements

  • New S Class ship designs

  • Low altitude flight and the ability to crash your ship

  • Crashed Freighters to salvage on planets

  • Joint exploration


Despite being one of the more anticipated games in recent memory, No Man's Sky was released to intense critical and fan scrutiny when it launched in August of 2016. Despite indeed offering the ability to travel and explore 18 quintillion planets, many felt the developer did not make good on several of the game's promises in terms of gameplay. Since then, Hello Games has been constantly updating the game, with Atlas Rises being the largest to date. 