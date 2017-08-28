New Nintendo Livestream Hits This Week

Nintendo plans to highlight a slew of new indie video games coming to the Nintendo Switch in an upcoming livestream on Wednesday, August 30th, the company announced today.

The Nindies Summer Showcase stream will kick off at 1 p.m. ET at live.nintendo.com. We've also posted the video below, which will go live once the livestream does.

The event comes a week after Nintendo hosted a number of livestreams from the annual Gamescom expo in Cologne, Germany. Later this week, the PAX West Expo kicks-off, where Nintendo will be showcasing Super Mario Odyssey, Metroid: Samus Returns, Pokken Tournament DX Virtual Academy, Rocket League and NBA 2K18.

Nintendo is also hosting a Nindies@Night event, from 8:30 p.m. to midnight on Aug. 31 at Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) in Seattle. The event is open to the public and offers a chance for people interested in speaking to developers and checking out unreleased indie games coming to Nintendo Switch.