New 'Metro Exodus' Trailer Shows Harsh, Frozen World

Developer 4A Games showed off a new look at the upcoming Metro Exodus tonight at The Game Awards. Check out the trailer above.

Metro Exodus was originally announced at this year's E3 during the Xbox press conference. Tonight, the new trailer gives us a look at an unnamed character, narrating the trailer about her trepidation with the world. Additionally, we see the world's harsh, cold environment, monsters and brief glimpses of gameplay.

Metro Exodus is slated for a Fall 2018 release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

