New iPhone, New Apple Watch: What to Expect at Apple Event

Apple is expected to unveil three new phones, a new Apple Watch, redesigned wireless headphones and perhaps even a new Apple TV at its event tomorrow, according to numerous tech sites and a leak of the company's upcoming iOS update.

While there's not a lot of room left for genuine surprises, there's enough that will likely show up during the event at Apple's new headquarters that the details alone make following the livestreamed event worthwhile. You can catch it on Apple's own site or stay tuned to Glixel for the highlights.

The Leak

The best leaks are the ones that come from the company itself and that appears to have been the case with the flood of news that hit just a day before Apple's next big press conference. The near-final build of the next operating system for iPhones and iPads, the iOS 11 Golden Master, somehow worked its way live Friday night, delivering with it a lot of information about what sort of hardware is coming that will run the operating system.

Along with iOS 11 supporting a slew of existing iPhones and iPads, there are references to three new phones along with images of a new Apple Watch and revised AirPods. The documentation also discusses a number of new features for the phones.



The iPhone X

The three new phones that will be unveiled during Apple's press conference tomorrow are the iPhone 8, the iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone X, according to website 9 to 5 Mac. While the 8s will include new features, it's the iPhone X that will feature the most dramatic changes to the look and feel of the iPhone since its launch about ten years ago.

Can't stop watching this Face ID setup animation from the leaked iOS 11 GM build. So cute! pic.twitter.com/SMvjFo7Was — Mike Rundle (@flyosity) September 9, 2017

The iPhone X will feature a bezel-free, button-free design (much like Samsung's S8 and S8 Plus). That means no more home button, relying instead on either a digital button or a hidden, embedded button under the glass. The phones cameras will also support the ability to create a 3D scan of a users face and use that to log into a phone in lieu of a passcode or even fingerprint.

It remains unclear when the phones will hit stores and how much they'll cost, though the iOS 11 update is rumored to go live this week.

The Apple Watch

While the new Apple Watch appears to maintain the curved rectangular shape of the original, it will now include a built-in LTE antenna and a red dot on its digital crown. The LTE-support means that the new watch would be able to update internet-enabled apps and even function as a phone when not connected to your iPhone. (Similar to the functionality of a number of Android smartwatches already on the market.)

Well fortunately there are no actual iPhone 8 or iPhone X renders in the OS, but the LTE Apple Watch and revised AirPods weren't so lucky pic.twitter.com/ddO1vL0PgA — Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) September 9, 2017

There is no sign that Apple is offering any other shape for the watch, like the increasingly popular fully-round smartwatch design used by so many other smart device manufacturers. It's also unclear if the new Apple Watch will make use of an updated WatchOS and if so, what that operating system will change. Among the most requested changes for the Apple Watch is the ability to create custom watch faces, instead of relying on the faces created by Apple and a handful of partners.

AirPods, Apple TV and iOS

A picture of a slightly revised version of the wireless AirPods showed up inside the iOS11 update as well as new functionality for Apple's wireless headphones. The new AirPods will include the ability to create new gestures to control different aspects of music control, like play or pause.

While not noted in the leaked iOS update, several sites are still expecting to see a new Apple TV unveiled, one that supports 4K content.

Finally, there are a bunch of new bits and pieces detailed about the upcoming iOS update including its support of animated emoji, 3D face scanning, new button functionality and even wallpapers.

The Apple event kicks off this Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. ET in the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.