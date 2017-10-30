New 'Horizon Zero Dawn' DLC Trailer is Full of Pissed Off Robo Dinosaurs

Horizon Zero Dawn expansion The Frozen Wilds comes out next week, and Sony showed off more of it during a Paris Games Week press conference today. The trailer is less than a minute long, but it's action-packed and full of giant, angry robot dinosaurs.

The Frozen WIlds introduces a whole new snowy wilderness area for Aloy to explore. It also has new storylines and new machines, and it supports 4K and PS4 Pro. It comes out on November 7th and costs $19.99, but PS Plus members can currently get 25 percent off. Anyone who pre-orders the expansion gets an exclusive The Frozen Wilds avatar.

