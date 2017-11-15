New 'CS:GO' Matchmaking System Looks Beyond Game To Track Behavior

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive launched a new matchmaking service that uses time played not just in Counter-Strike, but other Steam games, as well as a number of other factors, to match up players with similar behaviors, developer Valve recently announced.

The new service, called "Trust," monitors player activity and then matches them with similar players who it thinks would be a good fit.

"[We've] been experimenting with matching players using observed behaviors and attributes of their Steam account, including the overall amount of time they had spent playing CS:GO, how frequently they were reported for cheating, time spent playing other games on their Steam account, etc," the developer said.

Results of this new service have been "positive," with less players complaining or sending in reports, Valve continues. Trust goes into effect today.

"All you need to do is be a positive member of the CS:GO and Steam community," Valve said. "We’re still iterating on the Trust Factor model and adjusting the way various factors are combined, but we want to make sure that all you have to do to improve your matchmaking experience is continue to play CS:GO and other Steam games legitimately. The more you play, the more information the system has and the easier it will be for the system to determine who you should be matched with."