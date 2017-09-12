New Apple Watch Unveiled; Apple Watch Now Top Watch in World

Apple today unveiled a new, third generation Apple Watch with built-in cellular support along with news that the Apple Watch is now the "number one watch" in the world during an Apple Special Event at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino, California this afternoon.

The Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular will cost $399 and a version without cellular will run you $329 when they hit on September 22nd. Orders open up on September 15th.

The Apple Watch Series 3 retains the same-sized curved rectangular shape of the original, but will now include a built in LTE antenna and a red dot on its digital crown. It's slightly thicker though. According to Apple, it's about two sheets of paper thicker than the Series 2 watches.

The LTE-support means that the new watch would be able to update internet-enabled apps and even function as a phone when not connected to your iPhone. (Similar to the functionality of a number of Android smartwatches already on the market.)

The watch will use the same phone number as your iPhone and can be used to stream Apple Music with more than 40 million songs available. The watch features a new dual-core processor, which will also allow Siri to talk back when you ask her questions. The watch will also support a new W2 chip for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi and now includes an altimeter.

There are a slew of new colors and watches coming to the new device, including some new Nike straps and a sports loop.

In the lead up to announcing the new watch, Apple discussed some of the software updates coming to the Apple line of watches as WatchOS 4 which hits on September 19th. Those updates include better fitness tracking, heart rate tracking and more.



Developing