NES Classic Returns, More Shipments of SNES Classic Promised

Nintendo is bringing back the Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition next summer and greatly increasing the shipments of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition this year, the company announced this morning.

Nintendo will now be shipping the SNES Classic Edition, originally planned for a limited release this year only, into next year, and that it plans to ship more of them they it did of the NES Classic Edition. The NES Classic Edition sold out quickly and flooded the grey market on eBay, resulting in much higher prices and a lot of disappointment from Nintendo fans.



No further details on when next summer the NES Classic Edition will return to stores, but Nintendo promises more updates in the future.

The move comes due to "incredible demand," according to the press release sent out this morning, though the demand for the SNES Classic Edition seems on par with that of the NES Classic. What has increased is the amount of anger collectors and gamers have been expressing not just toward Nintendo, but retailers like GameStop, which often bundle hard-to-find items with other products. Bundling, a GameStop executive told Glixel earlier this year, is a customer service.

"Fans have shown their unbridled enthusiasm for these Classic Edition systems, so Nintendo is working to put many more of them on store shelves," according to the press release.



The Super NES Classic Edition system features 21 legendary Super NES games such as Super Mario World, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and Super Metroid. Launching on Sept. 29 at a suggested retail price of $79.99, Super NES Classic Edition plugs directly into the TV using the provided HDMI cable, and comes with two wired controllers.



The NES Classic Edition features 30 classic NES games such as the original Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda and Donkey Kong. For more information about NES Classic Edition.