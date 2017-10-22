Popular gaming forum NeoGaf is offline following allegations of sexual assault against site owner Tyler "Evilore" Malka. The site currently lists an error and a note that it is down for site maintenance. Many of the site's moderators left the site in protest following the current allegations.

Glixel has reached out to Malka for comment but has not received a reply at this time.

Saturday night someone posted screen captures on NeoGaf of a Facebook post that detailed an incident in which a woman said that a man she was friends with had shocked her by getting into the shower with her completely naked. After friends asked her to name the man, she told them to "Google Evilore."

In the wake of the post, members started protesting Evilore on NeoGaf and many of the moderators quit. The site was taken offline shortly after the protests started. It has been going on and offline over the past 12 hours.

This isn't the first time Malka has faced allegations of sexual assault. In 2012, Malka wrote about a trip to Spain in which he grabbed a woman after buying her a drink.

"I laughed because drinks here were all of two Euros," he wrote at the time, as shown in a screen cap, "but consented and then grabbed her ass hard to show that I wasn't being taken advantage of, and she thought better of treating me as a mark and left without taking her drinks."

This is the best NeoGAF abandon ship post I've seen so far. pic.twitter.com/FaL2Hh9cUV — Liam Robertson (@Doctor_Cupcakes) October 22, 2017

Neogaf started in 2004 as a spin-off of the forums located on gaming site Gaming-Age, which was the original Gaf. Over time, it became home to a wide-variety of gaming discussions which often included participants who were game developers and journalists.

This story is developing.