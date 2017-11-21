'Need For Speed Payback' Update Addresses Player Progression

Citing player feedback, a number of changes and improvements are coming to Need For Speed Payback's player progression, developer Ghost Games recently announced.

These changes are just "phase one," as the developer puts it, of the improvements coming to the game's progression. "Coming shortly will be some changes to the way tune-up shops work, especially around the quality / level of parts they stock. More on that soon," Ghost Games said.

The new changes, as told by the developer, are as follows:

Increased the amount of REP awarded by taking part in events.

Increased the amount of Bank awarded by taking part in events.

Bait crates now reward increased REP.

Bait crates now reward increased Bank.

Competing against a Roaming Racer will reward you with increased REP.

Competing against a Roaming Racer will reward you with increased Bank.

Air Suspension will now appear more frequently within Shipments.

Slightly increased REP and Bank for finishing an event outside of first place.

Need For Speed Payback was released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on November 10th.