More Than 50 New 'Rick and Morty' Characters Coming to 'Pocket Mortys'

Over the course of this year and into the next, more than 50 new characters will be added to the mobile game Pocket Mortys, Adult Swim Games announced today.

The developer announced it would be adding new trainers and Mortys to the game, as well as characters from the third season of Rick and Morty, including Teacher Rick, Working Class Rick and Street Loco Morty. It added it would also be adding rarities to in-game Mortys, adding coupon rewards for Multiplayer Challenges and will make weekly improvements to gameplay based on player feedback.

Pocket Mortys is a take on the Japanese Role Playing genre, with particular influence taken from Pokemon games. Adding a Rick and Morty spin, the allows players to assemble a "dream team" of Mortys to face off against other Ricks, with new content added each week coinciding with that week's episode. As of right now, the game's been downloaded more than 13 million times across Android and iOS devices.