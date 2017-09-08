PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds broke another record, this time passing over one million concurrent players on Steam.

Related Meet Brendan 'Playerunknown' Greene, Creator of 'Battlegrounds' The 41-year-old created the enduring "battle royale" genre in in his spare time, and never expected to be a full-time game designer

Taking a look at Steam's published stats, Battlegrounds today hit 1,028,540 players this morning, with 1,017,176 playing at the time of writing. This currently makes it the top-played game on the platform, beating out games like Dota 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Grand Theft Auto V.

As Polygon points out, the record for most concurrent players, based on Steam stats, is Dota 2, one of the most popular games in the world. In March 2016, the game peaked at 1,291,328 players and was actually the first game to ever hit one million concurrents. Given the unparalleled rise of Battlegrounds – a game, it's worth mentioning, that is still only in early access and hasn't been fully released yet – we might see it even pass Dota 2's top record.

While his game is a massive success, when it comes to popularity on the PC, Battlegrounds creator looks to only one game: League of Legends, which has over 100 million monthly players. Recently speaking to gamesindustry.biz, he told the outlet, "If we play our cards right, maybe we can get to that level of users."

Twitter

Battlegrounds was released back in March in Steam's early access and has since gone on to be, as you probably guessed from the story above, an immense success. An update is planned for the game next week which will add foggy weather to the game's map and a new weapon: the Mini-14. The game is expected to be launched in-full for the Xbox One and PC later this year.

