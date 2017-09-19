'Monster Hunter: World' Release Date, New Trailer Unveiled

More details were revealed for Monster Hunter: World during last night's PlayStation Tokyo Game Show press conference, including a new trailer and that the game is coming to the PlayStation 4 on January 26th.

In a follow-up post on the official PlayStation Blog, Capcom community manager Yuri Araujo broke down the new information about things like Astera, the home base of operations for hunters. Inside Astera, players will find guild representatives who hand out quests, blacksmiths who can convert raw material into new armor and weapons and shopkeers who will sell you things like traps, ammo and potions.

Astera is also home to a cantina where players can purchase stat-boosting meals and a research team.

"We wouldn’t be a 'Research Commission' without one, and these fellows play a key role in Monster Hunter: World," Araujo writes. "As you saw in our latest trailer above, you have a pretty important job ahead of you, and you’ll be working alongside Astera researchers to get it done."



Pre-orders for the game open today for the game.