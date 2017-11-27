Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Reviews 'Animal Crossing Pocket Camp'

Glixel doesn't do very many reviews. In fact, we've only done one in the past six months or so. It shouldn't be surprising, then, that we didn't review Nintendo's latest smartphone offering Animal Crossing Pocket Camp. Fortunately, model and witty tweeter Chrissy Teigen has us covered with this spot-on review of the game, delivered through a series of tweets.

It's obvious, both by reading her tweeted review and looking over her interactions with other players, that Teigen is both well-versed in the world of Animal Crossing and also a bit of a super fan.

Without further adieu, here is the only review of Animal Crossing Pocket Kingdom you need to read.

pocket animal crossing might be okay for you AC newbies but for us tom nook loyalists it is merely a hit of the crack that is actual, real, animal crossing. It lacks the heart. The soul. It's a sandwich with no meat. A car without tires. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 26, 2017

That said, I have spent $120 dollars on leaf tickets — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 26, 2017

These pocket animal crossing animal people things. They aren't our friends. They're jerks. Who makes certain couch demands before visiting someone's house? Then shows a video montage of them sleeping on it. I hate these people — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 26, 2017

I'm actually getting angrier about this as I type it. What kind of crap is this teaching us? I need a hammock to have friends? Fruit will grow faster if I throw money at it? I'm deleting this — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 26, 2017

I...my friend...can't have more than one rug in my campsite at once???? There is space for another large rug...for her, my friend — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 26, 2017

And if, for some reason, you still think Teigen is putting on her love of Animal Cross and, by extension, Nintendo, keep in mind how much she flipped out when she lost and then was returned her Nintendo Switch.