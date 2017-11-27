Trending

Chrissy Teigen Hilariously Reviews 'Animal Crossing Pocket Camp'

"What kind of crap is this teaching us? I need a hammock to have friends?" witty supermodel, social media star writes

Chrissy Teigen (No doubt playing Animal Crossing) at a recent LA Lakers games with husband singer John Legend. Credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Glixel doesn't do very many reviews. In fact, we've only done one in the past six months or so. It shouldn't be surprising, then, that we didn't review Nintendo's latest smartphone offering Animal Crossing Pocket Camp. Fortunately, model and witty tweeter Chrissy Teigen has us covered with this spot-on review of the game, delivered through a series of tweets.

It's obvious, both by reading her tweeted review and looking over her interactions with other players, that Teigen is both well-versed in the world of Animal Crossing and also a bit of a super fan.

Without further adieu, here is the only review of Animal Crossing Pocket Kingdom you need to read.

And if, for some reason, you still think Teigen is putting on her love of Animal Cross and, by extension, Nintendo, keep in mind how much she flipped out when she lost and then was returned her Nintendo Switch.