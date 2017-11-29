'Minecraft' Studio Releases New Game, 'Cobalt WASD'

Mojang, the creators and original publisher of Minecraft, today released Cobalt WASD, a new game created by a team that includes one of the a lead developer of Minecraft.

Developer Oxeye Studios describe Cobalt WASD as a multiplayer follow-up to their robo-RPG Cobalt. The game introduces competitive team-play in the style of a side-scrolling Counter-Strike and controls tuned for mouse-aim and keyboard.

In the game, two teams of bots fight across multiple rounds to try and plant and detonate bombs in their opponents' base. Each round earns money the teams can spend on equipment and weaponry, much like in popular first-person shooter Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. But in the case of Cobalt WASD, the equipment and weapons are a bit more unrealistic, like a stealth suit, reflector shield, radioactive crossbows and a time-slowing bomb.

The game is available starting on November 30th on Steam for Windows machines and will support player-createod maps and modes through Steam Workshop. The developers say they created the game specifically for PC, which means it has mouse-aim, dedicated servers, lots of camera settings, a native resolution of 1920x1080 and can even run at 1000 frames per second. The game will sell for about $8.30 (it will be €6.99). But it will be free to folks who were alpha testers.

You can also pick up the original Cobalt for the reduced price of about $18, once WASD launches, or get both in a bundle for about $23.

Oxeye game Studios is an indie game studio made up of former Minecraft lead developer Jens Bergensten, Daniel Brynolf and Pontus Hammarberg.