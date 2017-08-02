'Minecraft Story Mode' Season 2 Dated, Season 1 Coming To Switch

The second episode of the second season of Minecraft Story Mode will premiere August 15th, developer Telltale announced today. It will be available digitally for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Mac, iOS and Android.

Related Shigeru Miyamoto on Mario, 'Minecraft' and Working With Apple Nintendo's legendary creator opens up about being a designer rather than an artist, his love of carpentry, why he's not retiring any time soon

Titled "Giant Consequences," episode two will follow main character Jesse to an "icy unknown," after the events of the first episode introduced them to a foe with the capabilities of ending entire cities. The episode will continue Telltale's new "Crowd Play" feature, which allows others to help a player make decisions during the game's narrative.

Alongside the new episode, Telltale announced today that the first season of Minecraft would be coming in its entirety to the Nintendo Switch. The Complete Edition will be available digitally or physically on August 22nd and will have all five regular episodes, as well as three bonus episodes originally only available in the 'Adventure Pass' add-on series. A retail version of the first season was released for other consoles last December.

Season two is expected to get a similar full release later this fall.

Minecraft Story Mode is a joint venture between Telltale and Mojang that tells a story within the Minecraft Universe. Since its original launch in 2015, Story Mode has received mixed reviews from critics, who have praised the game's humor and criticized its technical issues.

