The Miiverse, a built-in social application for Nintendo's Wii U console and used by more than 100 3DS and Wii U games for everything from sharing gameplay videos to voice chat and unlocking game features, will be discontinued at 1 a.m. ET on November 8th, according to an official Nintendo support page.

While the most obvious service the Miiverse offered Wii U owners was the ability to share achievements, comments and hand written notes or pictures with one another, the service was also used to allow Wii U players to chat and was tied to the key features in a number of games.

Closing the service will remove the ability for players to chat with one another on the Wii U as well as stripping away major game features from games like Mario vs. Donkey Kong: Tipping Stars and Mario Kart 8 on the Wii U. Nintendo lists 117 games that will be impacted by the discontinuation.

The decision to close the service was driven by, among other things, the growth of outside social networking services like Facebook and Twitter, according to Nintendo. There are no plans to create a similar service for the Nintendo Switch, the company said.

"We started the Miiverse service in 2012 along with the launch of the Wii U system because we wanted to provide a space where users could share their feelings about games with each other," according to one of several pages about the decision on Nintendo's support website. "Thanks to users' support throughout the years, we think we were able to achieve that goal. We decided to end the service at this time because, among other reasons, many users are shifting to social networking services."

Once the service shuts down, players will no longer be able to access it on the Wii U, 3DS or via the website. Users can request a download of all of their Miiverse posts made up to the last day of the service by going to a special website set up by Nintendo.

While more than 100 games are being impacted by the discontinuation, Nintendo only goes into details about what that means for the seven games impacted most.

Super Mario Maker (Wii U) : Users will still be able to share levels, but will no longer be able to comment on them.



: Users will still be able to share levels, but will no longer be able to comment on them. Mario vs. Donkey Kong : Tipping Stars (Wii U, Nintendo 3DS): While users will still be able to play Mario vs. Donkey Kong: Tipping Stars and complete all 88 levels in the main game, the Community feature will be discontinued, preventing players from sharing levels and receiving additional Stars. As there will be a limit to the number of Stars that can be obtained, not all objects may be unlocked from the Workshop.



: (Wii U, Nintendo 3DS): While users will still be able to play and complete all 88 levels in the main game, the Community feature will be discontinued, preventing players from sharing levels and receiving additional Stars. As there will be a limit to the number of Stars that can be obtained, not all objects may be unlocked from the Workshop. Splatoon (Wii U): Miiverse posts will no longer display in Inkopolis Plaza or the game's stage maps.



(Wii U): Miiverse posts will no longer display in Inkopolis Plaza or the game's stage maps. Super Smash Bros. for Wii U and Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS (Wii U, Nintendo 3DS): The Miiverse stage will still be playable, but Miiverse user posts will not display in the background. Players will also be unable to post replays to YouTube/Miiverse, share stages or create tournaments.



and (Wii U, Nintendo 3DS): The Miiverse stage will still be playable, but Miiverse user posts will not display in the background. Players will also be unable to post replays to YouTube/Miiverse, share stages or create tournaments. Mario Kart 8 (Wii U): Players will not be able to upload game-play videos to YouTube since they also post to Miiverse at the same time. The tournament function will also not be available.



(Wii U): Players will not be able to upload game-play videos to YouTube since they also post to Miiverse at the same time. The tournament function will also not be available. Super Mario 3D World (Wii U): In Super Mario 3D World , the Miiverse posts that appear on the course select screen and when selecting courses will disappear. Players will still be able to collect in-game stamps, but not post them to Miiverse.



(Wii U): In , the Miiverse posts that appear on the course select screen and when selecting courses will disappear. Players will still be able to collect in-game stamps, but not post them to Miiverse. Xenoblade Chronicles X (Wii U): In Xenoblade Chronicles X, the BLADE report feature will no longer be available.



You can see the full list of games and services impacted here. The company said it does not plan to stop selling any of the games.

The Miiverse was announced during the run-up to E3 in 2012, initially as a Wii U only service. It was later expanded for the 3DS and a website was opened for the service in 2013.

About 13.5 million Wii U, which launched in November of 2012, were shipped by the end of last year. The system was discontinued on January 31st of this year.