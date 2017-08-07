Middle-earth Shadow of War players will be able to forego grinding through the evocative, game-defining Orc duels and recruitment drives if they’re willing to plunk down a little extra cash, the developers announced late last week.

A core tenant of the upcoming game – building up an army of unique Orc followers to take on the fortresses of Mordor – typically requires playing through the game, methodically hunting down and battling procedurally-generated Orcs who remember your past-encounters and act upon them. But that's not going to be entirely necessary in the new game, thanks to the ability to purchase in-game gold and buy your way into an army.

"By simply engaging with the world and playing through Middle-earth: Shadow of War, you earn items like Gear for Talion and unique Orcs for your army," a Friday post on the official website details. "These are the same items that are found in the Market within Loot Chests and War Chests. Gold merely allows you to get your hands on them immediately, cutting down some of the additional time that would have been spent winning more battles, tracking nemeses, completing quests and assaulting fortresses."

Players can simply hop online and buy Loot Chests, War Chests, XP Boosts and Bundles with real-world cash.

WBIE

Here's a break down of what each type of purchase includes:

• Loot Chests contain Gear (weapons and armor) of varying rarity. Equipping and upgrading these weapons and armor enhance Talion’s character abilities. Loot Chests can also contain XP Boosts that help level up Talion faster.

• War Chests provide Orc followers of varying rarity to help forge a strong army. They can also contain Training Orders to level up and customize Orc followers.

• XP Boosts are consumables that help level up Talion faster.

• Bundles package up Loot Chests, War Chests and Boosts together at a great value.

To obfuscate the purchasing power of cash in the world of Middle-earth, the game includes two sorts of fantasy money: mirian and gold.

Mirian can be acquired by defeating treasure Orcs, destroying gear, destroying Orc followers for gear and then destroying that gear and finding the stuff stashed throughout the game.

Gold is awarded in small amounts as you play through the game and awarded to folks participating in community challenges. Or you can just buy it.

The cost of in-game gold hasn't been set quite yet, but Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment promises that information is coming.