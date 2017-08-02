Microsoft Unveils Three New Xbox One Controllers

Microsoft announced a new line of Xbox One controllers today, as well as a new wireless controller adapter for Windows 10.

The company showed off three new controllers – each compatible with all members of the Xbox One family, it added – starting with a two tone grey design with green accents and a "Volcano Shadow," a special edition of the Shadow series Microsoft rolled out last year, with a black matte top and red metallic finish. The green and grey controller costs $64.99 USD, and the Volcano Shadow costs $69.99. Both are expected to ship out on August 3.

Additionally, Microsoft unveiled a new addition to its Tech controller series, "inspired by military technology and performance patterns found in airborne navy patrol units." The "Patrol Tech Special Edition" will ship with a laser-etched texture and rubberized back grip. The controller costs $69.99 and is expected to begin shipping September 5. Microsoft also added it will be selling the controller bundled with a cable for windows for the same price available on October 17.

Microsoft also showed off a new wireless USB adapter for Windows 10 that's 66-percent than the original Xbox adapter. The company is boasting better controller connection, stereo sound support and the ability to connect up to eight controllers. It will be available sometime in August for $24.99 USD, or bundled with one of the aforementioned controllers for $79.99 USD.

Microsoft also has a new console is expected to be released this year. The Xbox One X, teased last year and officially shown off this year during its E3 press conference, is expected to be released this holiday. The company claims it will be the most powerful game console on the market.