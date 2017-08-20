Microsoft is now helping developer Bluehole bring popular PC shooter Playerunknown's Battlegrounds to the Xbox One, Microsoft announced today. The game is coming "exclusively to Xbox One in the Xbox Game Preview program" later this year.



Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that the game would be coming to the Microsoft console, but that Microsoft itself would have little to do with the port. During a pre-Gamescom press conference in Germany, though, Brendan "Playerunknown" Greene said that Microsoft is now publishing the Xbox One version of the game.

As an expansion of that plans announced during E3, the "collaboration will help Bluehole accelerate console development while maintaining quality across platforms and provide resources ranging from technical to sales and marketing," according to Microsoft.

In Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, players are air dropped onto a eight by eight kilometer island to fight it out with others in an effort to be the last person standing. Players can hide in buildings, search for weapons and drive around the expanse dodging bullets as time ticks down.

Tthe game recently topped 8 million copies sold through Valve's online PC gaming platform Steam.