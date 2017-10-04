Microsoft Announces 'Assassin's Creed Origins' Xbox One S Bundle

An Assassin's Creed Origins Xbox One S bundle will be made available on the game's release day, Mircosoft announced today.

The bundle, available with either a 500GB or 1TB hard drive, will ship with a download code for Origins, a 14-day pass to Xbox's Games With Gold program and a one month Xbox Games Pass subscription. The 1TB bundle will run consumers $349 USD and will come with an additional code for Rainbox Six Siege, Ubisoft's massively popular strategic shooter. As of right now, however, this bundle appears to be the only version available stateside. The 500GB bundle will run $279 EUR. Both are expected to launch alongside the game's release date, October 27th.

The Xbox One S is the middle child of the Xbox One family, coming between the original Xbox One and the upcoming Xbox One X, which Mircosoft claims will be the most powerful console yet released. The Xbox One S is smaller than the original Xbox One, but boasts features such as HDR capabilities and a built-in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player.